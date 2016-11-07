Ministry Of Lands Official Arrested for Issuing Land Titles in Wetlands

Lwera Atalo Bwogere, a senior registrar of titles in the ministry of lands and urban development, has today been arrested on the orders Justice Catherine Bamugemeire (land commission of inquiry chair)for issuing titles in the wetlands.

Atalo who was appearing before the seven commission members, was arrested and taken to Wandegeya police station after justice Catherine Bamugemeire accused her of giving contradicting evidence regarding issuing of land titles in wetlands especially in Wakiso district.

On Thursday, the commission discovered that land titles were issued in Kijabijo wetland under her order however Atolo angered Justice Bamugemeire when she alleged that she was not aware that the land was a wetland while she was issuing the said land titles.

The 37 year old Atalo has been working in the ministry for the past 12 years and before she became a senior registrar of titles she was stationed at Wakiso district.

The titles are said to have been issued between 20th January 2016 to 8th February same year.