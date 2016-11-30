News From The Rest Of The Wold

The Ministry of Health has wait they will not implement guidelines that require all health facilities to provide quality family planning services to all adolescents including school going children.

This follows public outcry after the media reported last week that the ministry would be dishing out pills to kids in school to prevent early pregnancy.

Dr Anthony Mbonye, the Director General at the health ministry said the guidelines are under reviewed regularly aren’t implemented fully.

“Ministry of Health’s stand on family planning for young people remains; Abstinence, Delay of age of sexual debut, Age and contest appropriate sexual reproductive health information for young people,” Mbonye said in a press release.