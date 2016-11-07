Minister Nadduli Asks Youth To Produce Endlessly

By Milton Emmy Akwam

LIRA: Hajji Abdul Nadduli, the Minister without Portfolio has asked Ugandan youth to produce endlessly as long as they have energy.

The Minister implored youth to produce different categories of children who he said would grow and survive well in this rigid economy.

The four categories of children he ordered youth to produce include; children for the country (Uganda), children for the Church, children for the Clan (tribe) and children without Portfolio.

Nadduli says the youth should refuse fears that there is no enough money to cater for the large family, revealing that they (youth) would get money from government through SAACOs to handle better their family affairs.

“Produce endlessly without fear. There is enough money in different SAACOs to help pay school fees and live better” he revealed.

He added that by producing many children, the Church would not remain redundant as it would be busy with baptism every Sunday.

He was ‘preaching’ on Wednesday to thousands of Pentecostal Assembly of God (PAG) Lira Christians and their leaders at Lira Pentecostal Church (LPC) headquarters.

The minister assured PAG Lira that government through Internal Affairs Ministry would not stop their operation as was ordered by Hon. Jeje Odongo, the Internal Affairs Minister.

Early this month, Jeje Odongo ordered PAG Lira to cease operation after breaking away from PAG Uganda.

Odongo said PAG Lira was operating illegally with no traceable registration documents with National NGO Board, a docket under Internal Affairs Ministry he supervises

However, Nadduli opposed his colleague’s directive in his letter dated 2nd June, 2017 to Jeje Odongo, claiming that PAG Lira helped NRM government and President Museveni gain political momentum in Lango Sub Region, a result that saw Museveni winning strongly.