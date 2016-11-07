Minister Kabafunzaki Committed to High Court

By Stuart Yiga

The embattled Minister of State for Labour Herbert Kabafunzaki together with his Political Assistant Brian Mugabo and a relative one Bruce Lubowa has been committed to the High court to start trial on charges of corruption.

Anti-Corruption court Chief Magistrate Agnes Alum sent the trio to the High court, on the instructions of the DPP who was represented by Principal State Attorney Babra Kauma.

Kauma told court that given the circumstances under which this case was committed plus the accused persons involved, it’s the Judge of the High court who is in the best position to try this matter.

Kauma also stated that investigations in this case are complete, and a footage captured at Serena showing the Minister signaling his political assistant Brian Mugabo, to pick a brown kaki envelope from the complainant, will be tendered in court as evidence that he indeed committed the offence on the fateful date 8/April/2017.

Kabafunzaki, Mugabo and his relative Bruce Lubowa are alleged to have received 5million shillings as a bribe from an Investor Mohammad Hamid, in order to clear his name from allegations of sexual harassment by his former employee.

However the accused persons have since denied the allegation and are out on bail.

They have now been ordered to appear before the Deputy Registrar of the Anticorruption Division of the High court on 12/July/2017, for the next course of action.