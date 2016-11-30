Minister Defies M7 Order On CCTV Cameras

It seems the minister for Finance Matia Kasaija is either on a mission of becoming some sort of saboteur or the government coffers have been depleted and Uganda is in financial quagmire.

Just a few days after President Yoweri Museveni ordering for the purchase and installation of CCTV cameras in Kampala and major towns, Kasaija has come out to reveal that there is no money to buy the cameras.

Museveni ordered the purchase of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras shortly after the murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Mambuwa last week. Museveni echoed the same directive during Kaweesi’s vigil at the deceased’s home in Koulambiro, a city suburb.

However, Kasaija shocked the nation yesterday at the Uganda Media Centre, when he revealed that government doesn’t have the money needed to procure cameras.

Kasaija while answering questions from journalists at the Media Centre said there is no money for the cameras, although he hastily added that the money can however be got, especially through borrowing. He said the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Uganda Police were yet to hand him the cost and quantity of the CCTV camera.

The Uganda Police Force’s Directorate of Research headed by Edward Ochom last year carried out a countrywide assessment in which it identified sites where to locate the cameras.

For Kampala, the cameras were to be located in Kampala streets and those in neighboring Wakiso and Mukono districts.

It now remains upon Kasaija to either fulfill the Presidential directive or defy Museveni’s orders, because the President made it expressly clear that public servants shouldn’t ask government for salaries since the money is to be used to purchase CCTV cameras.