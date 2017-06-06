Minister Anite warns Muslims on HIV

By Andrew Cohen Amvesi

Evelyn Anite, the State Minister of Finance in charge of Investment and Privatization has warned Muslims against living reckless lives that may lead to HIV/AIDs contraction.

Anite, who doubles as Koboko Municipality MP urged the Muslim community to guard against HIV especially after the Ramandhan period.

Muslims across the globe marked the end of this year’s fasting period by celebrating Eid – El- Fitri day on Sunday.

While handing over food stuffs to the Muslim community of Koboko Municipality at Nyarilo primary school in Koboko town over the weekend, Anite emphasized the need for Muslims to join other denominations in fighting the killer HIV through abstinence, use of condoms and being faithful to their partners.

Anite donated 4 cows, 28 bags of rice and 10 bags of sugar to hundreds of Muslims in the Municipality to fist on during Eid–El–Fitri day.

“Remain disciplined as you have been while fasting. For those, who are married, be faithful to your wives so as to guard against HIV,” Anite advised.

According to Anite, so many people have succumbed to HIV in Uganda; a loss she said now requires a joint effort to fight the disease.

Anite requested Sheiks to use their positions to educate their followers on the dangers of HIV.

Anite also used the opportunity to encourage Muslims to educate their children.

“Send your children to school so that they can be able to compete in this current job market,” said Anite, adding that without papers, people should forget of paying jobs in Uganda and elsewhere.

In a bid to promote education, Anite promised to procure a printer for running examinations for all schools in the Municipality alongside mathematical sets for students in candidate classes.

Shaik Abubakar Songa, the Koboko district Khadi commended Anite for the offer, and pledged, on behalf of all Muslim Clerics in the district, to join the Minister in her campaign against HIV in Koboko Municipality.