Min. Of Education Bosses Arrested Over Ghost Teachers

The police yesterday arrested officials of the ministry of Education, over allegations of defrauding government of millions of shillings in form of ghost teachers.

Muhammad Kiggwe, the Sembabule District Inspector of Schools and Patrick Muhwezi, the head teacher of Kawanda Church of Uganda Secondary School, were netted after

investigations proved that the number of teachers and students in the duo’s reports did not match what is reflected on the official record.

The investigations were led by Sembabule Resident District Commissioner Henry Baguma. According to sources, RDC Baguma raided Kawanda Church of Uganda Secondary School and discovered that the school is run by 10 teachers as opposed to the 17 teachers on the official record.

Muhwezi, as headmaster, could not account for the 7 missing teachers who were also unknown to the learners. Based on the inconsistencies, the RDC ordered that the two officials be arrested to aid government investigations into the existence of Ghost teachers in Sembabule district.

Muhwezi however shocked police when he denied knowledge of the missing 7 teachers at the school he heads. Ministry officials say the district loses over Shs70m every month on payments to ghost teachers.