Min. Nadduli, District Boss Clash over Juju Ban

The Minister without Portfolio Hajji Abdul Nadduli has clashed with the Luwero district LC5 chairperson Ronald Ndawula, over the ban of witchcraft in the district.

Recently, Luweero District Security Committee banned gatherings convened to exorcise or drive out demons from people and removing fetishes from villages, citing extortion by witchdoctors.

But Ndawula explained that in many cases people believe they suffer from evil spirits yet they have diseases that can be treated medically. Following the ban, the Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura ordered Police officers to stop escorting witchdoctors to conduct exorcism, saying witchcraft is illegal in Uganda.

He directed the arrest of any officer found escorting witchdoctors to conduct exorcism.

Nadduli says the ban contravenes the right to worship, as per the Constitution of Uganda. According to Nadduli, the gatherings of exorcism help to restore peace and save people from deaths plotted by evil doers in society through witchcraft.

He argues that Ndawula should have proposed how to regulate the activities of the witchdoctors instead of banning such gatherings. Nadduli reveals that he has received a petition from the witchdoctors challenging the ban and forwarded it to Museveni.

In his defense, Ndawula explains that he isn’t opposed to traditional worship, but that witchdoctors use gatherings to extort money from members of the public.