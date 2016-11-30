Min. Kibuule Attacks Bishops, Brands Them Land Grabbers

By Serestino Tusingwire

Uganda’s state minister for Water, Ronald Kibuule has attacked Mukono district bishops over the Ntawo village land wrangle saying they hide under God’s name to steal land from tenants.

“Bishops are hiding in God’s name to steal land. We shall resist such an attempt. The church cannot evict tenants illegally,”Kibuule said.

He was commenting on the recent disagreements with Anglican Church leaders who blamed him for being behind the mob that attempted to lynch them as they were touring church land in Mukono on Tuesday this week.

The land under contention is in Ntawo village in Mukono district and is currently undergoing development by Uganda Christian University (UCU) on behalf of the church.

Kibuule and Brig Proscovia Nalweyiso, the Senior Presidential Advisor on defense and security, are among more than 800 people with property on the contested land.

Dr John Ssenyonyi, the UCU vice chancellor, alleged that the mob was mobilised by the two officials in a bid to frustrate their efforts.

“How can powerful officials in the army and government be among those trying to grab church land? They have money to buy land elsewhere but they are acting like they are poor and want to get free land,” Dr Ssenyonyi wondered.

Kibuule, who owns a home on the same land, said the church should respect the land law which protects landlords and their tenants.

“I do not want to be a landlord because the rights I have are enough. And I am not the one fighting the Church but my landlord, Ham Mukasa,” Kibuule said in response to the accusations.

He added, “The bishops disguised themselves by travelling in a bus which confused people to mistake them for land grabbers.”

Police on Tuesday led by the DPC Mukono, Mr Fred Ahimbisibwe, rescued the Bishops led by Archbishop Stanley Ntagali from an angry mob that attacked them while on their way from a tour of the one square mile piece of land that is under contestation.