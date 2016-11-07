Mild-May Uganda Launches 30 Year Master Plan to Combat HIV/AIDS

Mild-May Uganda says all children born at their facility in 2014 by HIV positive mothers have remained HIV negative.

The Executive Director of Mild-May Uganda, Dr. Babara Mukasa made the comments as Mild-May Uganda launched a 30 year master plan that will see it transformed into a modern teaching hospital.

“We have supported to partner with other health organisations and the ministry to bring down the mother-child transmission rate from an average of greater than 19% in 2012 to an average of 3% today,” Mukasa said.

In 1998, Mild-May Uganda began comprehensive HIV care with just over 3000 children waiting for the life-saving drugs through PEPFAR in 2004.

Today, Mildmay Uganda supports care for over 100,000 with 7,000 of them children.

In her remarks, the state minister of health for general duties, Sarah Opendi warned the youth to be careful because there is no cure for HIV/AIDS.

The Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Sekandi was the chef guest at the function.