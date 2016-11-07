Middle East Consultants Sees Off 91 Youths to Work in Oil and Gas Company

By Serestino Tusingwire

The leading labor export firm, Middle East Consultants Limited on Monday, 17th July, 2017 sent another bunch of 91 youths to work for heavy salaries abroad.

The youths were taken to work in the biggest Oil and Gas Company in Abudhabi. They signed a two-year renewable contract with the company.

According to the company’s managing director, Gordon Mugyenyi, these will be earning salary not less than 1.6 million plus overtime pay for those who will be willing to work beyond the stipulated time of work.

He says Middle East Consultants Ltd has an order to take over 400 workers both boys and girls to work in that oil and gas company.

While speaking to the youths and their parents who were present at head offices in Muyenga, Mugyenyi urged the youths to observe maximum discipline so that they can keep Uganda’s good name alive.

“Discipline is everything when one is working abroad, we as Middle East Consultants have helped you get a new start in life and the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development is always making efforts to protect Ugandans who are employed in Middle East countries so the ball is in your hands to save well and be better citizens when you return,” he said.

He also warned them to stop bragging about themselves, lying friends that they went for pHDs and Masters, but instead should tell the truth and those who will feel interested will join them in the hustle for their better future.