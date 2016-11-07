Middle East Consultants Ltd Flags off 90 Youths to Work Abroad for Juicy Pay

Uganda’s leading labour export firm, Middle East Consultants Limited (MECL) on Sunday flagged off 90 youth to work as truck drivers, security guards, catering staff and cleaners in Abu Dhabi.

The send-off was witnessed by the commissioner of Police in charge of Anti-human trafficking (Ministry of labour), Moses Binoga who commended MECL for the better work done by connecting Ugandans to work abroad for a better pay since the job market in Uganda cannot consume them all.

“I want to thank MECL for doing a good job and playing your role very well because ever since I started working in this position, I have not heard of any complaints from Ugandans you take abroad, unlike some other companies,” Binoga said.

He advised the youths to be well behaved while in those countries since the culture is not the same as ours and told them to work very hard as well as plan for their money appropriately.

Binoga called upon those intending to work in foreign countries to ensure they deal with registered companies and avoid being trafficked via the borders saying they are the ones to face the repercussions.

“When you are taken by a licensed company, you are guaranteed of protection, you know they will return you home, but if you don’t follow that, you risk being imprisoned or deported,” he cautioned.

He offered to give them the telephone contacts of Uganda’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi and his own, such that in case of any need for help, they can be helped within the shortest time possible.

In his speech, the MECL Managing Director, Gordon Mugyenyi told the youths to feel free, that everything was under control and that they will even feel forced by themselves to come and thank him after they have returned to the country while loaded.

He cautioned them to always give their money to trustworthy people and if those people happen to defraud them of their money, they should intimate him such that he can do the needful.

It’s from this point therefore that he advised parents/guardians of these youths who were also present to always hand these people’s money with care whenever it is sent to them and that they should invest it in developmental projects as required by their sons and daughters.

Mugyenyi revealed to us that almost every week, Middle East has to take a group of Ugandans to work for juicy salaries. He attributed this to recommendable connections the company has in outside countries, as well as the trust Ugandans have towards them.

This week on Tuesday, the company will be sending off another bunch of 34 to work as catering staff to Iraq.