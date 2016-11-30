Micho Names 23-man Squad Ahead Of Uganda-France Friendship Week Match

The National team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredejovic has named a team of 23 players that will face the French Military team in a friendly match that will played on Saturday at Nelson Mandela National Stadium.

All of the players are locally based mostly those who traveled to Kenya for a friendly match that ended 1 all draw.

The addition of players from the other local sides is a clear indication that the coach and the technical team are planning early for the upcoming CHAN 2018 qualifiers.

The team regroups today at Sky Hotel in Ntinda, have lunch and thereafter train as a unit later in the evening at Namboole.

The match against the French Military team will mark the climax of the Uganda-France friendship week.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Ochan (KCCA), Isma Watenga (Vipers) and Saidi Keni (Proline)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Vipers) and Deus Bukenya (Vipers), Aggrey Madoi (Vipers) and Brian Majwega (KCCA), Habibu Kavuma (KCCA), Timothy Dennis Awany (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers) and Rashid Toha (Onduparaka)

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Ivan Ntege (KCCA), Ambrose Kirya (SC Villa), Muzamil Mutyaba (KCCA), Moses Waiswa (Vipers), Martin Kiiza (SC Villa), AbdulMalick Vitalis Tabu (SC Villa)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (SC Villa), Geofrey Sserunkuma (KCCA), Erisa Ssekisambu (Vipers) Milton Karisa (Vipers) and Nelson Senkatuka (Proline)