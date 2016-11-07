Mengo Intervenes In Mak Fraud Probe; As CIID Boss Vows To Arrest Etusa

By John V Sserwaniko

Makerere Assistant Registrar Margaret Etusa’s woes escalated last night when it emerged that CIID boss Grace Akullo had slammed doors behind CBS MD Owek Godfrey Kaaya Kavuma who was trying to follow up the matter.

Etusa is the Registrar in charge of ceremonies and faces criminal investigations by CIID regarding fraudulent transactions that saw improperly accredited service producers do business during the last February graduation.

CIID’s Grace Akullo

Convocation chairman Tanga Odoi got many complaints from parents and students, a thing that prompted him to register a complaint with CIID resulting into criminal investigations under file number GEF/445/2017. Tanga was specifically infuriated regarding the circumstances under which Etusa single-handed awarded Exxon Ltd the tender to keep peoples phones at a fee of Shs3, 000 per phone.

We have also seen a CIID letter, signed by Director Criminal Investigations Godwin Tumugumye, which enumerates the 14 areas detectives are investigating with a sole aim of bringing Etusa to trial. Addressed to University Secretary Charles Barugahare, the one page letter requires Makerere top bosses to cooperate with CIID in the ongoing investigations.

MENGO GETS IN

In a related development, we have reliably established from CIID sources that on Wednesday Margaret Etusa was expected to personally come to Kibuli. Instead CBS Radio MD Kaaya Kavuma curiously turned up. He spoke to detectives on the Etusa matter but they duly told him they have no authority to negotiate criminal matters and referred him to their boss Grace Akullo.

She told him point blank it was too late for Etusa to be saved since the investigators had already covered a lot of ground, including confiscating Etusa’s office stuff as we exclusively reported last Saturday. Sources quoted the panicky detectives as humbly telling Kaaya:

“Owek we know you are a very big man in Mengo but these aren’t kingdom matters. In fact we expected Margaret herself here or her lawyers in case she is unable to be here herself. These are really personal matters and can’t be delegated.”

We couldn’t readily establish what the big CBS man wanted to discuss regarding the Etusa saga but sources confirmed he left Kibuli empty-handed having failed to secure any concessions from Akullo and her subordinates. Strangely Etusa was in Senate building executing her duties for much of Wednesday. All we know is that Etusa’s husband for many years served under Kaaya Kavuma as the auditor for CBS radio in Bulange Mengo. Meanwhile chief complainant Tanga Odoi has vowed to fight all the way until Etusa is criminally prosecuted and sentenced.