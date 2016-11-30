Mengo Hospital Marks 120 Years Of Dedicated Service

Mengo hospital has since March 16th, 2017 been celebrating 120 years of dedicated service to Ugandans.

This Christian-based institution was founded by Sir Ruskin Albert Cook in 1897.

A series of activities have been taking place at the hospital premises and on Friday this week the management organized a cocktail that will take place at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

The cocktail is aimed at launching friends of Mengo Uganda Association.

Besides the cocktail, the hospital management has also organized to launch the construction of a new state of the art casualty centre that is aimed at improving emergency care services in the country.

According to the hospital medical director Dr. Rose Mutumba, the event will also double as a fundraiser for the above project.

“As we commemorate 120 years in service, we are organizing a fundraiser towards the construction of a casualty centre considering its effectiveness in providing health services,” Dr Mutumba said.

Meanwhile, invitation cards are available on sale for the purpose. A card of gold for a table of 10 goes for UGX. 5,000,000 while that of platinum for 10 goes for UGX 2,000,000. For more information, contact Mulumba Mathias on 0772537222, 0705537222.