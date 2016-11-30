Mega Dee Abandons Music For Books

Once promising singer Amos Kigenyi aka Gen. Mega Dee, who was a dancehall artiste from Busoga region but fled the country in 2007 to America over choking debts, is so happy for having quit music to go back to school.

This comes after our Snoops revealing that Mega Dee, who has been a hustling in America to make ends for nearly five years now, graduated with a Diploma in Business Administration (DBA) over the weekend from a University in Los Angeles. Mega Dee, who has however opted to keep more details about his graduation a top secret, posted on social media pictures of him donning a graduation gown in Saturday.

Prior to feeling the country, Mega Dee was a popular musician both in Kampala and Kyabazinga kingdom. However, he fell on the hard times after creditors zeroed on him and attached most of his property, including his studio which was located in Makindye, Kampala, plus all its equipment.