Meet The 25 African Billionaires
Africa has 25 billionaires this year up from 24 last year, according to FORBES magazine.
Uganda’s Sudhir Ruparelia’s wealth evaporated when his treasured Crane Bank crushed and burned and got sold off to DFCU bank, and he vanishes from the list.
Nigerian businessmen Femi Otedola and Abdulsamad Rabiu also failed to make the cut this year and there is no place for Ashish Thakkar of Mara group despite his social media bravado of super affluence.
Mohammed Dewji of Tanzania is still the youngest billionaire in Africa with a fortune FORBES estimates at $1.09 billion.
Isabel dos Santos from Angola and daughter to Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos and oil tycoon Folorunsho Alakija of Nigeria remain the only two female billionaires on the continent.
This is Africa’s true Rich Gang:
- Aliko Dangote, Nigerian (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Cement, flour, sugar, salt
- Nicky Oppenheimer, South African (Pictured below)
Net Worth: $7 billion
Source Of Wealth: Diamonds
- Mike Adenuga, Nigerian (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Telecom, Oil, Real Estate
- Johann Rupert, South African (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Luxury Goods
- Nassef Sawiris, Egyptian (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Construction, Chemicals
- Christoffel Wiese, South African (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Retail
- Nathan Kirsch, Swazi (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Retail
- Naguib Sawiris, Egyptian (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Telecom
- Isabel dos Santos, Angolan (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Investments
- Issad Rebrab, Algerian (Pictured below)
Source of Wealth: Food
- Mohamed Mansour, Egyptian (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Diversified
- Koos Bekker, South African (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Media, Investments
- Allan Gray, South African (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Money Management
- Othman Benjelloun, Moroccan (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Banking, Insurance
- Mohamed Al Fayed, Egyptian (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Retailing
- Patrice Motsepe, South African (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Mining
- Yasseen Mansour, Egyptian (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Diversified
- Folorunsho Alakija, Nigerian (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Oil
- Aziz Akhannouch, Moroccan (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Petroleum, Diversified
- Mohammed Dewji, Tanzanian (Pictured below)
Source Of Wealth: Diversified