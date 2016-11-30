Medics Accused Of Asking For Bribes

Medics at Kabale hospital have been accused of allegedly soliciting bribes from patients and their caretakers.

Sheik Kassim Kamugisha, a resident of Bugongi, Northern Division, Kabale Municipality says he was charged Shs50, 000 before medics could attend to his sister who later died before receiving any treatment. Kamugisha is calling for government intervention to end the vice.

According to locals in the area,t hose who have fallen victim include patients seeking imaging services like radiography and ultra sound, patients on drip and those awaiting operation for various health conditions. They are charged between Shs50,000 and Shs200,000 each.