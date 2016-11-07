MC Kats, DJs Roger, Stuart Back at Space Lounge

A few weeks after taking over once popular city hangout Space Lounge formerly Club Rouge, new owner businessman cum socialite Herbert Shonga is already attempting to bring back its glory days.

Shonga reportedly bought the hangout from the previous owner at Shs370M. It is believed that the previous owner sold off Space Lounge because it was not making any money even after sinking in debts worth millions of shillings for thorough renovations.

It was because it had lost patrons that many deejays including DJ Roger & Slick Stuart left. However, they seem to have made a U-turn.

Latest is that the disc spinners are back at Space Lounge and already started work last week. Celebrated master of ceremonies MC Kats real name Edwin Katamba is also reported to have returned to the bar.

It should be noted that the pencil sized Kats was the official resident emcee at Club Rouge when it was the city’s most popular hangout but left after it was sold.

Shonga and Kats are said to be holding negotiations about the terms and pay before the latter can start work.

We are however not sure how much the trio will be pocketing from Shonga for their services.