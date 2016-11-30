Mayanja Nkangi Eulogised As An Incorruptible Man

By Serestino Tusingwire

Deceased former long serving minister and Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Jehoash Mayanja Nkangi has been described as incorruptible and a man who served with excellence.

This was during a funeral service to pray for Mayanja Nkangi at Namirembe Cathedral in Kampala on Wednesday.

The service was led by the retired bishop of Namirembe, George Senabulya who urged mourners to emulate the exemplary life the late Mayanja-Nkangi laid.

“He was a frank man and careful with whatever he said, I wish everyone here could be like him,” Rev Senabulya said.

Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga praised the late Mayanja Nkangi for being an incorruptible leader and urged government officials to emulate his life.

“Uganda has poor health and education services because of corruption. Officials just want to steal whatever money they are given to serve the people,” Mayiga ranted.

The body of Nkagi will be presented to parliament this afternoon for MPs to pay tribute and then will be buried on Friday in Kalungu district.