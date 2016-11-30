Masembe, Father-In-Law In Bitter Fallout

All is not well between Ahmed Bogere Masembe, who has been the CEO of the Namirembe based Suubi FM radio station and his father-in-law Hamis Segawa, a wealthy businessman.

Our snoops reveal that Masembe fell out recently with Hajji Segawa so badly that he fired him from Ssuubi Radio. Masembe is currently said to be secretly job hunting in the electronic media circles.

An insider intimated to us that Masembe developed misunderstandings with Hajj Segawa regarding the mismanagement of the radio. We have learnt that Masembe was replaced by radio journey-man Wilberforce Mpima, who is now in charge of running the station to streamline it to compete favourably with other mushrooming radio stations.

A close friend reveals that Masembe has since been spotted going around claiming he is looking for a radio frequency to buy so that he starts up his own station, when he is actually job-hunting. Tycoon Segawa started Ssuubi FM after learning that Masembe was dating his daughter Babirye and they encouraged him to resign from CBS FM where he was presenting a sports program.

However, after almost 8 years in charge of the radio, it failed to pick up and is the reason he was told to pave way for the new managing director Mpiima, whom Masembe refused to work under and ended up quitting.

It is said that Masembe strategically hooked Babirye and the two got married at a colourful wedding that was fully sponsored by the wife’s father.