Masaka Leaders Halt Construction Of BoU Currency Centre On Golf Course Land

By Serestino Tusingwire

Masaka district leaders have halted the construction of the Bank of Uganda currency centre alleging unlawful acquisition of golf course land.

Masaka district leaders, accompanied by Bukoto East MP Florence Namayanja, stormed the construction site of the Bank of Uganda currency centre as they moved to block the start of its construction

The Masaka district chairperson, Jude Mbabaali, insists the land belongs to the Uganda Golf Union and was fraudulently acquired.

“It is very surprising, I have checked records at the district and municipality and they all clearly indicate that this land is a green belt that is reserved for golf union of Uganda.” Mbabali said.

However, the Masaka municipality mayor, Godfrey Kayemba, said the council leaders leased the land to a businessman in the 1990s for the construction of a hotel, he failed to do so and subsequently parceled part of it out to Bank of Uganda.

“Finally, after going through all the processes, the municipal council accepted and approved bank’s plans to have this investment done here.” Kayemba said.

The Uganda Golf Union is currently embroiled in several disputes with at least four districts over the parcelling out of land meant for the development of the sport to developers.