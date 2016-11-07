Marcus Anderson, Yola Semedo for Jazz Safari

Weeks after announcing that Johnnie Walker had taken over the annual Jazz Safari from Nile Gold, we have learnt that the 10th edition of the social event will be headlined by Kizomba music featuring Yola Semedo from Angola.

The event will take place on Saturday September 2 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval with this year’s theme titled “Wear your dancing shoes.”

This was revealed during the press conference that was held at Club Guvnor on Tuesday.

“For the last nine years, we’ve explored American Contemporary Music. Jazz, funk and soul/R&B music. We’ve showcased some of the finest artists and musicians in these genres on our illustrious stage. American Contemporary Music has spawned off an incredible variety and amount of sub genres all across the world. Last year we included one of the most popular of those sub genres, Lovers Rock Reggae, for the very first time, and to celebrate the tenth anniversary milestone, we are featuring the global phenomenon that is Kizomba music,” Jazz Safari founder Tshaka Mayanja said.

Angolan Yola Semedo who is regarded as one of the finest exponents of Kizomba is set to enchant her Ugandan audience with the spectacular and soulful sound of the popular genre.

For the jazz aficionados, incredible Jazz-funk and soul shall be showcased as usual. Marcus Anderson, one of the world’s most sought-after saxophonists is on the cards.

An artist of extraordinary jazz pedigree, not only is Anderson a very popular solo performer, with eight albums to date, and accompanying acts such as CeeLo Green and Judith Hill, he has featured as a saxophonist with the late Prince’s New Power Generation.