Man Jailed For Ordering Food Without Money

City hall court grade one magistrate Moses Nabende yesterday handed a 35 day jail sentence to a one Joseph Rwamukyo for failing to pay for food and beer that he consumed at a Health Club at Ntinda, a Kampala surbub.

Rwamukyo, 50, a resident of Kiboga district pleaded guilty to obtaining goods by false pretense

Rwamukyo admitted to have gone to the Health Club on 2nd July 2017 where he ate food and drank beer worth Shs22, 500 which money he did not have.

The magistrate also ordered him to pay a court fine of 100,000 shillings and also compensate the health club 300,000 shillings.