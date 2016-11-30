Man Cut Out Of Seven-Metre Long Python’s Stomach

Horrifying moment engulfed villagers in Indonesia when they cut open a giant python and discovered their missing friend inside who had been swallowed whole after being crushed to death

Akbar Salubiro, 25, went missing on Sunday night after setting off to harvest palm oil in a remote village on the island of west Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Concerned friends and relatives found a giant python sprawled out in Akbar’s own back garden the next evening – and feared he had been suffocated and swallowed.

Akbar’s lifeless body was found inside the serpent after horrified locals sliced open its belly using an 18-inch long hunting knife.

Horrifying pictures show the corpse being slowly removed from the killer reptile as the leathery skin is peeled away.



Neighbour Satriawan – who knew Akbar – said: ‘He was found in the location of the garden.

‘Initially Akbar set out from his home to go to harvest palm. After not returning to his home, people looked for him.’

Akbar’s wife, Munu, was away at the time and only found out when pictures and video emerged in the news, local media reported.

Village secretary Salubiro Junaidi said: ‘People had heard cries from the palm grove the night before Akbar was found in the snake’s stomach.

‘When the snake was captured, the boots Akbar was wearing were clearly visible in the stomach of the snake.

‘Resident cut open the belly of the snake and Akbar was lifeless.’

Reticulated pythons are boa constrictors that suffocate their victims before swallowing them whole.

@DailyMail