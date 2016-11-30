Man Burns Aunt With Acid Over Land

The police in western Uganda are hunting for heartless man who burnt his aunt with acid on Friday over a land wrangle.

Collins Tindyebwa, a resident of Rutooma cell Nyabikoni ward northern division in Kabale district, allegedly poured acid on Vasta Tumwesigye, burning her face and chest beyond recognition. Tindyebwa fled immediately after the attack and is currently in hiding.

Sarah Nahabwe, Tumweisgye’s daughter, told cops that “Tindyebwa visited our home at around 10pm but as he prepared to leave, he pulled a big bottle of acid and poured it on mother before running off as she wailed in pain.” She added that he is involved in a land wrangle with her mother.

Tumwesigye was later rushed to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

Elly Maate, the Police Spokesperson for Kigezi region confirmed the incident, saying that when Tindyebwa is arrested, he will be paraded in court to face attempted murder charges, although the file may be amended if the victim dies.