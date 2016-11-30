Man Arrested For Stealing Hospital Autoclave

By Andrew Cohen Amvesi

Police in Arua have arrested a driver attached to Arua regional referral hospital over allegations of stealing an Autoclave machine which has for long, been used for sterilization in maternity ward.

Nathan Oluka was on Thursday picked by police flying squad from the hospital after a tip off by anonymous persons.

According to Josephine Angucia, the North Western police spokesperson, after his arrest, Oluka led police officers to drivers’ corner, a popular joint in Arua town where the machine was recovered.

Angucia said reports indicate that Oluka used an enclosed hospital vehicle to transport the autoclave to drivers’ corner.

“On interrogation, the suspect revealed that he was used by the assistant procurement officer of the hospital to transport the machine to drivers’ corner,” Angucia noted.

“We are now looking for the procurement officer. We shall arrest him to come and also help us in establishing the motive behind the whole matter,” she added.

The PRO said police fears that there is conspiracy in the offense, and as a result, any hospital staff, whose name pops up in the due course of the investigations, will be arrested.

Angucia observed that Oluka has been charged with theft of government property vide Arua CRB 426/2017.

“The suspect is currently with us at Arua CPS. We shall produce him in Court soon, after completing our investigations into the matter,” Angucia explained.

However, Angucia noted that this is not the first time police is registering cases of theft from the hospital.

She said last year, some medics were arrested for stealing government drugs while others stole hospital scraps for sale on different occasions.

When contacted for a comment on Oluka’s arrest, Dr. Bernard Odu, the Arua hospital director said: “He is now a criminal. That is no longer a management issue, so ask police.”