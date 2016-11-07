Man Accused Of Defaming Pastor Makumbi Remanded To Luzira Prison

The Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court on Monday remanded a man to Luzira prison for defaming the head of a Pentecostal church in Kampala.

The court ordered Joseph Mukasa to be remanded until the 6th July when his case will come up for hearing.

Mukasa was arrested last month for defamation. He accused Bishop Patrick Makumbi, of the International Gospel Healing Centre in Lweza, of performing fake miracles and defrauding his congregation.

The presiding Grade One Magistrate, Allan Gakyaalo fixed Kato’s case for hearing on the 6th July this year and ordered Bishop Makumbi to come along with his witnesses.

Mukasa was charged with defamation on the 5th of this month but he pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution led by Happiness Ainebyona states that between February and March 2017 while speaking on various local Radio and Television stations within Kampala, Mukasa uttered statements to the effect that Bishop Makumbi had stolen and eaten his genitals.

These statements, according to prosecution were made with an intention of ridiculing and defaming the profession of Bishop Makumbi within the minds of right thinking members of society.

Kato’s relatives had declared him missing 2 weeks ago only to learn that he had been sent to jail over defamation.