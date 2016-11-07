Makumbi Defilement Case In New Twist

The case in which Bishop Patrick Makumbi of the Lweza based Gospel Hearing Centre is accused of defilement has taken a new twist.

Bishop Makumbi is accused of allegedly defiling a 16year old Nalweyiso Shamirah alias Nansubuga Kirabo which led to a pregnancy and abortion. The matter was reportedly filed by her mother, Peace Nanagwe at Kajjansi Police Station under reference number CRB-587/2016.

Consequently, the public raised concerns on how this matter has been handled, thus alleging that Kajjansi court grade one magistrate Hope Bagyenda was frustrating the defilement case in Makumbi’s favour.

However, in a statement released by the Chief Registrar, Judiciary, Paul Wadeya Wolimbwa, there is no defilement case against Makumbi that has been filed or brought to the attention of Court to date.

“Instead Bishop Makumbi’s name is mentioned in the particulars of an offence of “Giving False Information” contrary to Section 115 (a) of the Penal Code Act before Kajjansi Magistrate’s Court.

According to the statement, it is alleged that the complainants; Kirabo and Nanagwe gave false info to D/cpl Aramathan Kazaala Attached to Kajjansi that Makumbi defiled, impregnated and forced the former to abort with intention to have him arrested so as to divert his time and services to the investigation of such information.

“The power to institute criminal charges, prosecute and discontinue anybody lies with the DPP. As an independent and competent institution charged with dispensing justice for all, we do not accept any suggestions that the judiciary is a corrupt institution, except where such claims are supported with undisputed evidence,” Wolimbwa added.