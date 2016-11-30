Makerere’s 67th Graduation Schedule Released

The Office of the Academic Registrar at Makerere University has released the graduation schedule and the lists of graduands for the university’s 67th graduation ceremony.

The ceremony will be held from Tuesday 21st to Friday 24th February 2017. The Schedule for the four day ceremony will run as follows;

Tuesday, 21st February 2017

College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT)

College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES)

College of Natural Sciences (CoNAS)

College of Education and External Studies (CEES)

Wednesday, 22nd February 2017

College of Business and Management Sciences (CoBAMS)

College of Computing and Information Sciences (CoCIS)

College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security (CoVAB)

College of Health Sciences (CHS)

Thursday, 23rd February 2017

Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

Friday, 24th February 2017

College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS)

School of Law

Graduands, distinguished guests and the entire congregation shall be seated by 8:30am. The Chancellor, Professor Ezra Suruma will then constitute the congregation for the 67th Graduation Ceremony at 9:00am.

A total of 14,895 graduands will be awarded degrees and diplomas at the four-day ceremony to be held at the university’s Freedom Square.