Makerere University Students To Strike Over Tuition Deadline

Makerere University students have rejected the deadline to pay tuition saying it’s too close and many students will not be able to pay by that date.

The University’s vice chancellor Prof John Dumba Ssentamu on Wednesday this week directed students to complete tuition payment in only two week from the reporting date which is January 2.

Ddumba insisted that without full payment, no student will be allowed to sit for exams.

However, the Guild president Roy Ssemboga rejected the deadline arguing that management should instead be considerate citing that since the closure of the university, students and parents incurred unplanned expenditures when the university was closed.

“Hope this is not a joke, not all students will be able to pay by that time. We shall strongly stand against it.” Ssemboga said.

He argued that students should be left to pay tuition at their convenience.

Semboga vows to rally all student leaders to use their powers to ensure that every one sits for exams.

This might cause another strike as soon as students report since students believe their powers are in strikes.