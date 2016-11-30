Makerere University Resumes Issuance of Transcripts

Makerere University has resumed issuance of transcripts to students who graduated recently despite fake marks allegation.

The university had halted the process two weeks ago following reports of alteration of marks by some lecturers and other staff in academic registra’s office.

According to a statement issued by the Academic Registrar Mr. Alfred Masikye, the transcripts are ready and students were advised to pick them between starting Monday 3rd April, 8:00am to 12:00pm.

He however added that only students who have finished clearing with their respective colleges will be given their transcripts.

Earlier, the university withdrew the names of over 50 students who had been fraudulently added into the final graduation booklet yet they did not qualify and at least 6 members of staff have so far been arrested in connection with the alleged alteration of marks