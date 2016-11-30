Makerere Suspends Transcript Issuance Over Fake Marks

Makerere University has halted the processing of new academic transcripts until after an internal probe over fake marks is completed.

This move was communicated to the public and the academic community at Makerere in a memo dated March 20th from the Academic Registrar Alfred Masikye Namoah.

The memo reads: “Ahead of the 67th Graduation Ceremony held in February 2017, the University management discovered that there was alteration of marks.

“Subsequently, the academic registrar together with the College Registrars, recalled and scrutinized the names of students on the Graduation list. During the verification, the names of 58 students with altered marks were withdrawn (from the graduation list)”

“This is therefore to inform our Graduates and any other Stakeholders that the Transcript Processing System is temporarily shut down.”

“The University management will continue to provide updates to our Graduates and other Stakeholders regarding this matter.”

The memo is copied to the Chairperson University Council and members of the Makerere Univesity management.