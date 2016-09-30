Makerere Graduation Set for February 21-24

By Serestino Tusingwire

Makerere University management has set 21- 24th February 2017 for the 67th graduation ceremony.

The university Vice Chancellor, Prof John Dumba Ssentamu, while addressing journalists today at his office said the teaching staff must submit the students’ examination results by 16th January 2017.

“The graduation will take four days, 21-24th February. We are going to require all the staff to submit all the marks for all years by 16th January 2017.” Prof. Ddumba said.

The new dates come after the university was re-opened by president Museveni, with classes set to resume on 2nd January 2017.

Prof. Ddumba also cautioned students and lecturers to forget the tendency of reporting at campus after one week because they will be completing the semester.

“This time there is no time to waste actually, because they will be coming to complete the first semester which was interrupted by the closure of the university,” he said.

It’s worth noting that the university was closed on November 1 by the president following a strike by lecturers thus compromising its academic calendar.