Mak VC Race: Voting Underway At Senate

By Venenscias Kiiza

Today, Makerere university senate, the top academic organ of the institution will pick three candidates vying for the Vice Chancellors’ job.

The names of the trio will then be sent to the University Council. However, the fact that, the race has only attracted three candidates, the senators will be left with no choice, but to send all of them to council for the next round as required by law.

Section 31 (3) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act stipulates that a search committee composed of two members from the University Council and three members from the University Senate shall identify suitable candidates for the post of Vice Chancellor and forward them to the Senate to nominate three candidates for recommendation to the University Council.

However, a quick analysis at the candidates’ chances to go through senate puts current deputy vice chancellor in charge of finance and administration, Prof.Barnabus Nawangwe in the lead.

Nawangwe appeared before the same senate in the previous race and emerged best with 52 votes. This is the same senate he is facing today, and they have got a lot of confidence in him. The second is Prof. Edward K. Kirumira who in the previous race tied on 35 votes with Prof Baryamureeba in the first round and when they went for the second round of voting, Kirumira floored Bryamureeba, making it to the council narrowly.

The third is Prof. Venansias Baryamureeba, the unlucky one of the three. In the previous race, he was dropped at this stage after scoring only 31 votes, and he still remains unpopular among the senators.

Actually there are rumors that senators are likely to recommend only Kirumira

and Nawangwe to council, leaving out Baryamureeba.

BARYA CAMP WARNED

Meanwhile, the chairman Makerere university appointments board, Bruce Kabaasa has strongly warned candidate Baryamureeba and his camp to stop with immediate effect from aligning his name with his camp.

Kabaaasa who is also a member of the current search committee says, that he is totally disappointed in Barya group who allege that he is on their side yet that’s not the case.

“All I want is a competent person who will take Makerere forward. I’m on the search committee there is no way I can even start taking sides. Barya camp should stand warned, I won’t tolerate that nonsense cheap politics,” Kabaasa told this reporter.

We have reliably learned that Baryamureba whose popularity among Makerere community is low, is now spending sleepless nights, with people who are close to the president to lobby for him from the president, to have him appointed.

However, some staff have since vowed never to work with someone who is not popular among them.

“To succeed at Makerere you must work with staff, students, and government. At least I liked the presentations from the two; Prof. Nawangwe and Kirumira, but not presentations on how you have quickly become a professor. We want performers not mediocres,” Dr. Tanga Odoi was recently quoted in reference to candidates after their presentations.

Section 31 (4) of the Act stipulates that the Vice-Chancellor shall be appointed on terms and conditions determined by the University Council for five years and shall be eligible for reappointment for one more term.

WATCH THIS SPACE!