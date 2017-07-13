MAK Procurement Officers Plot Strike Over M7’s 12bn

By Our Reporters

A group of middle level administrative managers at Makerere University have written to governing council chairman Eng Charles Wana-Etyem notifying him of their impending strike.

Totaling over 98, the aggrieved managers are those that fall under M6 in the Makerere salary structure. These are mostly auditors, procurement officers, human resource officers and college-based academic registrars. Available correspondences show that trouble began in FY2015/16 when the Finance Ministry released over Shs12bn that President Museveni promised at the peak of the non teaching staff strike that saw Makerere closed for months.

Years earlier, academic staff (of MUASA) led by Tanga Odoi pushed government to enhance their salaries which was granted. However, the non teaching staff later complained saying they too deserved this enhancement. They called it discrimination and their resultant strike prompted government to give Shs12bn to enable Makerere address their grievances.

When the money came, all non teaching staff benefited except a category falling under salary scale M6. Reports indicate that the Makerere top management bosses acted in a very fraudulent way whereby some people entitled to earn under M7 where paid salary enhancement arrears at the scale of M4 and thereby creating financial problems for other categories.

“Some people got more than they are supposed to get and others got nothing at all,” said a source. It was agreed as part of the deal to call off the strike that the non teaching staff would get their enhancement as arrears counting from previous years when academic staff had been getting their enhancement.

Keith Muhakanizi sent the Shs12bn in phases beginning with over Shs4.2bn which was later followed by over Shs7bn in the next quarter. The Shs12bn was shared mostly by managers in salary scales M3, M4 and M5 and those of M6 were totally excluded leading to disgruntlement. The M6 rebels recently formed a pressure group and wrote to Etyem indicating their total claim now stands at Shs1,035,093,058.

Realizing the trouble that would cause for the University, Etyem wrote to the management directing them to pay up expeditiously. Instead of paying as Council chairman Etyem directed, the top management bosses resorted to creating a committee to advise on what to do for the rampaging M6 fellows.

The affected M6 managers and administrators are now unhappy that top management doesn’t seem to be honestly committed to addressing their problem and they question how sub levels like M6.1 and M6.2 came to be created and imposed on them by their greedy management supervisors. They are calling this dubious creation of scales within scales which is alien to the established way of remunerating staff.

They believe these dubious creations are a ploy to misappropriate their money by those in authority. They believe this manipulation of salary scales would on average see each of them monthly lose Shs2.8m which their filthy bosses can in return share.

They are also blaming their woes on the ineptness of the HR Directorate headed by floppy Dorothy Zake Senoga, a bumlicious lady who previously was manager Staff Development and Training at Makerere. They argue the HR directorate hasn’t been efficient in advising management on how to resolve the grievances being raised by guys in M6.

The aggrieved staffers also say they are dissatisfied with the criterion followed to determine their promotion and they accuse management bosses of acting maliciously and in bad faith. Zake Senoga, the Ag Director HR says there is no malice because in M6, Makerere has always had those categorized as lower and others upper.

She says promotion for managers in M6 is competitive and not automatic and quotes several appoinments board meetings. All this is contained in her July 5th letter trying to calm down the 98 managers plotting to strike over their salary enhancement arrears. She urges them to be patient and wait for the appointments board subcommittee report to guide on the matter.

In an earlier letter, Council chairman Charles Wana Etyem directed the US Charles Barugahare to urgently address MASA (administrative staff association) concerns before the situation runs out of hand. He refers to previous meetings of the Planning & Finance committee of Council which directed immediate payment of MASA salary enhancement arrears.

“I hereby authorize payment of arrears on salary scale M6 based on M6.1 scale and require management to present a paper on promotion concerns for consideration of Appointments Board and Council. Please report this approval at the next meeting of the University Council,” Etyem concluded in his one page letter to Barugahare.

In their battle against salary discrimination, the disgruntled MASA bosses and M6 managers are led by Bennet Magara, Joseph Kalema and George Turyamureebe.

US-BURSAR CLASH: We have seen two letters indicating the extent to which the US Barugahare and Bursar Augustine Tamale are miles apart of this MASA issue. In his June 29th letter, Barugahare seems to put blame on Tamale (the bursar) for dragging his feet on the matter.

He states that despite Wana Etyem’s directive of May 2017, “todate I haven’t received any feedback from you.” He adds: “The purpose of this letter therefore is to request you to submit to me the computed figures for payment of the above staff not later than Monday 3rd July 2017.” The following day, Tamale (the bursar) replied indicating he had already compiled everything and emailed it to Barugahare.

Tamale discloses that he has a plan to recover over Shs971m which was erroneously paid to staff in other scales when Museveni’s Shs12bn meant for salary enhancement arrears was being distributed. He also refers to Shs65m lying idle on the salary management account and says to Barugahare “I wait management approval to proceed.” The disgruntled MASA bosses are now wondering why the two top management bosses are taking forever to resolve what they claim to be a very small issue.