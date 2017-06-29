Mak Picks Nawangwe For Vc Job; Barya, Kirumira Dropped

By Venenscias Kiiza

Makerere university council, the institution’s top decision making body, yesterday voted and recommended Prof.Barnabas Nawangwe for the vice chancellorship. Nawangwe, who has been the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of finance and administration, garnered 16 votes followed by Prof Venansius Baryamureeba with four votes and Prof Edward Kasujja Kirumira with two.

The name of Prof Nawangwe will be forwarded to the University Chancellor; Dr. Ezra Suruma for endorsement.

“The University Council has therefore recommended Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe to the Chancellor, Prof. Ezra Suruma for appropriate action,” said council chairman Eng. Dr. Charles Wana-Etyem.

He will be replacing Prof.John Ddumba Ssentamu whose term of office expires on 31st of August. According to the Vice Chancellor Search Committee 2017 Report, three candidates were presented to the Makerere University Senate for consideration. The candidates were: Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe who scored 77%; Prof. Edward Kasujja Kirumira who scored 70%; and Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba who scored 64%.

“Overall the search process attracted competent applicants from whom the Senate should identify suitable candidates for the V.C position,” the search report reads.

At a special meeting held today, Thursday 29th June 2017, Makerere University Council considered the recommendation of the University Senate.

“Thank you Makerere university council and all the university stakeholders as we take our first step towards unblocking Makerere University’s potential “said Nawangwe shortly after the council

decision, that, ”Today’s victory is for us all but most importantly for the future of Makerere University and the education sector of Uganda.”

DUMBA CONGRATULATES NAWANGWE

Shortly after the elections, the outgoing vice chancellor, Prof.John Ddumba has also congratulated the Vice chancellor elect, promising a smooth transition process.

”I write to extend congratulations upon emerging winner of the search process for the next vice chancellor of Makerere University, as endorsed by the special meeting of University council today,”Dumba Wrote, adding that,” This is to further affirm my support as we transition through the remaining two months of my tenure as vice chancellor.”

Nawangwe holds MSc (Arch), Kiev Institute of Construction Technology (KICT), PhD. KICT, 1989. He is the former Acting Principal, College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT), has acted as D/VC

(AA), Dean of Faculty of Technology (2002-2009) and Head of the Department of Architecture from its inception in 1989 to 2002.

He is a founder member and the National Coordinator of the Innovation Systems and Innovative Clusters Programme for Uganda. Born into a humble family in Busia, he started his education at Busia Integrated primary school, where he became head prefect in 1971; then to Busoga College Mwiri, for his A ‘level where he excelled at Physics, Economics and Mathematics, qualifying to join Makerere, where he was admitted to study Civil Engineering. He survived there for one semester, before he got caught up in the heady university politics.

Fearing for his safety, Nawangwe fled to Russia to continue his studies. To earn the top job at a University he has served since 1987 will be the best accolade Prof Nawangwe could get in reward for his service. He has seen the transformation of CEDAT into a Mother of innovations and the consequent birth of Kiira EV motors.

Most of the staff find it easier to work with Nawangwe, rather than their outgoing boss Ddumba. Even

when students could strike demanding for Ddumba’s audience, the man from Masaka could not come out of his office to calm irate students, but it would be Nawangwe to take that bold step to address students, something that made him a darling to them.

Before the closure of the university last year by president Museveni, it was Nawangwe who tried

his level best to convince staff to call off strike, although he was over shadowed by opposing forces. As the DVC/FA he oversaw the construction of two African bank funded multibillion blocks (nearing

completion) that will house lecture rooms, offices, auditoriums among others.

This is on top of renovating most of the laboratories and halls of residences at the institution coupled with renovation of roads, drainage channels, installation of street lights inside the University among others.