Mak Graduation: 50 Scrapped off the Final Graduation List

Only hours to kick-start the 67th graduation ceremony, Makerere Universtiy has deleted names of 50 students from the final graduation over fraud.

According to the statement from the office of the academic registrar, the affected students are said to have smuggled into the graduation booklet.

“The following students whose names appear in 67th Graduation Booklet have been withdrawn due to failure to meet minimum graduation requirements and/or discovery that their academic records were altered,” statement reads in part.

Alfred Masikye, the University registrar in the letter also stated that these shall not be presented for their conferment degrees by the chancellor of Makerere University.

The affected students are mainly from the College of Computing and Information Sciences (CoCIS) and College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES).

He however noted that investigations are still ongoing and students will be required to appear before the relevant organs of the university to explain what could have happened.