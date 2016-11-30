Mak Boss Under Fire Over Dr.Nyanzi Suspension Letter

Staff Wants Him Resign

By Venenscias Kiiza

Makerere University staff have warned, that they will be compelled to petition for the recall of Bruce Balaba Kabaasa as the chairperson of the appointments board or else he resigns, alleging that he could have acted alone to trigger Dr. Nyanzi suspension.

Bruce Kabaasa is the government appointee on the university council, the institution’s top decision making organ, and it was from among council members, that he was elected the chairman appointments board. This means that it is difficult for the staff to recall Kabaasa from the council, unlike other officials who are elected by the staff.

“We want him to resign from that position or else we shall take another step. Because he is a government appointee onto the university council, he thinks he can do anything he wishes, that is not acceptable,” commented a member of staff who preferred anonymity.

He said, he will rally other staff members to push this cause.

This follows last week’s Friday letter from University’s Appointment’s Board chairman Bruce Kabaasa, to the University Vice Chancellor Prof Ddumba Sentamu, asking him to suspend Nyanzi. Kabaasa said Nyanzi adamantly declined to heed to earlier warnings and carried on with her attacks on the First Lady.

Efforts to get a comment form Kabaasa on these allegations were futile as this reporter’s repeated calls went unanswered. However, Vice chancellor Prof.John Ddumba confirmed that the decision was made in consultation with all board members, although he never attended the said meeting.

“All I can tell you is that, the decision was reached at after an appointments board meeting and I received the letter from the chairman who represents us all. Yes it (the meeting) took place, I have proof, but that day I was absent, I didn’t attend, I only received a letter,” Prof. Ddumba said.

Prof Ddumba was directed “to implement the decision of the Appointments Board by suspending Dr Stella Nyanzi from University Service with immediate effect.”

In his response, Prof. Ddumba said he could not question the appointments board directive but rather to implement it and have Nyanzi suspended.

Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, the MUASA spokesperson has since said that, as staff they are outraged by the actions of the appointments board that rushed to have Nyanzi suspended without giving her a fair hearing. He said, staff will not allow their fellow academician be subjected to such unfairness, hence there is a need to protect her and those who could be victims of the same in the near future.

“As staff we are still discussing this issue internally. The decision to suspend Nyanzi just like that, threatens the membership of our profession. It is our stand to help our fellow staff in such times. In case Nyanzi is not given a fair hearing, we are going to protest and other staff members are ready. We need to protect the integrity of our staff,” Kamunyu said, in a phone interview. He blamed the appointments board for acting high on the matter even when the first lady had already publically forgiven Dr.Nyanzi.

Makerere Staff under their umbrella, Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA) have threatened to go on a ‘solidarity strike’, if management goes ahead to suspend their colleague Dr. Stella Nyanzi who last week pointed words at the First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni.