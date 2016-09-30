Maj. Kiggundu Murder; Sheikh Mwanjje, 3 Others Charged, Remanded

By Serestino Tusingwire

Suspects in the murder case of Maj. Suleiman Kiggundu led by the Nakasero Mosque leader Sheikh Yahya Mwanje have today appeared before the Buganda road court which charged them with murder.

Court presided over by Magistrate Jamson Karemani said these four are charged with murder and sent them back to Nalufenya prison.

“The 4 of you and others who are not yet arrested on 26 November at Masanafu trading center shot dead Maj. Kiggundu,” Karemani said.

Sheikh Mwanje has been charged alongside 2 boda-boda men; Muhammad Buyondo and Abdul -Wahab Ssendegeya and Muhammad Ssekandi, a businesman from Masanafu.

The suspects were not given an opportunity to say anything as far as the case is concerned since the magistrate’s court lacks jurisdictions to hear capital offences.

The court has therefore promised to work on committal papers as soon as possible such that hearing of the case can commence as soon as possible in high court.

Maj.Muhammad Kiggundu was gunned down together with his bodyguard Sgt.Steven Mukasa on November 26 by unknown assailants at Masanafu trading center, Wakiso district.