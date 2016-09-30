Mairungi Growers Petition Court Over Ban

By Serestino Tusingwire

Khart (Mairungi) growers in Wakiso District have petitioned constitutional court seeking an interim order blocking ministry of Internal affairs from prohibiting its growing.

The Internal Affairs ministry imposed a ban on growing and selling Mairungi saying it is categorized under Narcotic Drugs.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (2015) puts mairungi in the category of narcotic drugs which are strongly prohibited.

However, the farmers under their umbrella body, the Wakiso Miraa Growers and Dealers Association Ltd say the act intended to prohibit the growing of ‘mairungi’ has no scientific evidence that the plant as a narcotic drug

They instead say the herb can be used to cure a series of diseases.

It’s from this point therefore that they want court to declare Mairungi as one of the cash crops since it’s a major source of income in their families.

Meanwhile, police’s raid and destruction of mairungi farms continue till the court issues an order halting the exercise.

Court is yet to summon the Attorney General who has been listed as the respondent to file a response.