Magufuli Axes Journalists Over Trump Saga

By Our Reporter

Tanzanian president John Pombe Magufuli is every annoyed and has fired 9 journalists from the nation’s main broadcaster Tanzania Broadcasting Service (TBS).

The crime the 9 journalists committed was publishing a story indicating that US president Donald Trump had commended Magufuli for the work he is doing at fighting corruption, something the Tanzanian government rejected as false and defamatory.

It later turned out the journalists had extracted their article from another publication that had been published on a hoax website for Fox News, a famous American media house. On top of being fired, the 9 scribes were also ordered to apologise to the presidency.