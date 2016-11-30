Menu

Magufuli Axes Journalists Over Trump  Saga

By Our Reporter

Tanzanian president John Pombe Magufuli is every annoyed and has fired 9 journalists from the nation’s main broadcaster Tanzania Broadcasting Service (TBS).

The crime the 9 journalists committed was publishing a story indicating that US president Donald Trump  had commended Magufuli for the work he is doing at fighting corruption, something the Tanzanian government rejected as false and defamatory.

It later turned out the journalists had extracted their article from another publication that had been published on a hoax website for Fox News, a famous American media house. On top of being fired, the 9 scribes were also ordered to apologise to the presidency.

No Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

Obtuary: The Felix Kaweesi I Knew

M7 Condemns Kaweesi Murder, Wants Security Cameras Installed Everywhere

Anti-Kavera Bill Flops @EALA

News From The Rest Of The Wold

Loading...

Red Pepper Online 




Copyright © 2016 Red Pepper Online . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Red Pepper Digital Team.