Machar Rebels Capture County Headquarters in S.Sudan

South Sudanese rebels loyal to former former Vice President Riek Machar have claimed that they captured Kajo-Keji county headquarters in Yei River state after clashes with government troops, local media reports.

The incident, a rebel spokesperson said in a statement, occurred in Kuku villages in and around Kajo-Keji and on the Juba-Kajo-Keji road.

“The purpose of the attacks was to loot, destroy and erase these villages,” Col. William Gatjiath Deng.

The rebel official claimed their forces killed 14 government soldiers, captured 27 newly acquired AKM-47 and 5 PKM in good condition.

However, the rebel’s deputy military spokesman, Lam Paul Gabriel said their position along the Juba-Kajo-keji road came under attack by government forces on Monday morning, but they were repulsed.

“The headquarters is under our control. After they attacked us, we repulsed the attack, and during the fighting we reached the county headquarters,” Lam said in a separate statement.

He claimed four soldiers were killed and nine others captured during the clashes, adding that they also released 12 civilians who were detained by government soldiers at the county headquarters.

