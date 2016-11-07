Mabikke Plots To ‘Dethrone’ Mbabazi

Word circulating around Kampala has it that The Go Forward Spokesperson Michael Mabikke is secretly working on a plot to overthrow the party leader John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, a former Presidential candidate.

Sources reveal that Mabikke is going around claiming that it is time for Mbabazi to come clear about the Party’s political strategy. Mabikke claims that Amama has been silent and off the political scene since he lost the presidential election to his former boss President Yoweri Museveni in February last year.

Now Mabikke wants his boss to come out and give political guidance because Go Forward members and supporters want to know what is going on in their party.

The spokesperson is vowing to take over from his boss and is planning to call for a national delegates meeting with Go Forward leadership to gather and discuss the way forward for the party, which now seems to be dormant on the political scene.

Sources reveal that Mabikke and other Go Forward supporters are tired of Mbabazi’s silence, yet other opposition party leaders are vibrant and actively working towards the political stage in 2021.