M7 Overhauls Curriculum

President Yoweri Museveni has directed that each public university second a lecturer to work with National Curriculum Development Center on the proposed reforms of the Lower and Secondary education Curriculum.

The President was yesterday meeting officials from National Curriculum Development Center (NCDC), Education Ministry Officials as well as Vice Chancellors of all Public Universities in Uganda.

The meeting, which was attended by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet Kataha Museveni, took place at State House Entebbe.

The President emphasized the need to reduce the number of subjects taught in schools from the current 48 to 14 and urged the team to identify loop holes with a view to cut out repetition, duplication and overload of subjects on students.

He said the move if well monitored, will be easier in terms of content and work load for students.

He noted that practical skills as well as linkages of knowledge to real life experiences should be emphasized

The meeting agreed to improve the current curriculum especially on reduction of subjects, linking subjects taught to real life and reducing on the time children spend at school to allow them have time to interact with home environment.

The Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet Museveni commended the committee that seeks to address the new challenges in the education curriculum, calling on all the stake holders to work together to see that the revised curriculum helps a Ugandan child to reduce on the work load and perform better.

The meeting was attended by NCDC Director Ms. Grace Baguma, Ministry of Education Officials as well as Vice Chancellors from Public Universities of Makerere, Kyambogo Mbarara, Kabale, Gulu, Lira, Busiitema and Soroti among others.