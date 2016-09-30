M7 on Tenterhooks as ICC Picks Interest in Kasese Saga

The president of Uganda, who is the commander in chief of the government army that attacked the Rwenzururu Kingdom leaving scores dead, is currently experiencing worst fears over the scandal.

This follows the International Criminal Court’s acknowledgement that it received a petition letter from Kasese MPs requesting the ICC prosecutor to take interest in the matter and open investigations.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, the Kasese Woman MP who is also the leader of opposition in Parliament Winnie Kizza said, on December 23rd, 2016 they petitioned the ICC over the Kasese killings and they have received the letter indicating the receipt of their petition.

In the letter signed by Mark P Dillon, the head of Information and Evidence Unit in the office of prosecutor, the ICC has indicated willingness to look into the petition and this will be done in accordance with the provisions of the Rome statute.

“The communication has been duly registered in communication registra’s office. We will give consideration to this communication as appropriate in accordance with the provisions of the Rome statute of the International Criminal court.” Part of the letter read.

The court however warned petitioners not claim that it has accepted to open investigations on Kasese clashes. If the decision onto the matter is reached, the petitioners will be informed in writing.

Kizza noted that they petitioned three people over committing crimes against humanity including President Yoweri Museveni and Ministers Asuman Mugenyi and Peter Ecweru to give individual accountability for the lives lost in Kasese.

She said they are optimistic that the ICC will respond positively on this issue for justice to prevail.