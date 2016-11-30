M7, Muhamed discuss security in Somalia

President Yoweri Museveni and his counterpart, the newly elected Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, have today held a bilateral meeting during which they discussed the security situation in the horn and development in Somalia.

“I congratulate you on two counts; One, your recent victory as the new President of Somalia and two, I thank you for listening to the wisdom of the old man not to paralyse Somalia,” Museveni said.

In June 2011, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed the then Somali Prime Minister announced he was resigning following an agreement ending the troubled country’s transitional administration on the advise of Museveni who facilitated the signing of the agreement that is now referred to as the Kampala Accord.

The Museveni said the problem now is training the army and the National Security Officers (NSOs) and called on the new President to partner with Uganda to train and empower them for national service.

President Mohamed on his part thanked President Museveni for what he described as wise advise to him to step down during the Kampala Accord.

“That was really good wisdom. Someone had to make the right decision in the best interests of the country. My main priority now is to reorganize the army and equip it and provide what it needs to face al shabaab and provide national security,” he said.

The two leaders met at the Villa Rosa Kempisky Hotel in Nairobi ahead of IGAD summit on refugees.

Heads of State under the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an eight-country trade bloc that includes governments from the Horn, Nile Valley and the African Great Lakes are meeting to seek sustainable solutions to the Somali Refugee crisis.

@PPU