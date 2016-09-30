M7 Knifes Katumba Wamala, Removes Son Muhoozi from SFC Hot Seat

By Serestino Tusingwire

As Red Pepper has been reporting for weeks, now from its sources in the military and State House, the Commander In Chief H.E Yoweri K Museveni has officially announced the reshuffle of top army bosses.

In the a radio message that was sent by Museveni, the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has been dumped and made the Ministry of State for Works.

Wamala has been replaced by Maj Gen David Muhoozi, now a full General. He has been commanding the Land Forces.

David Muhoozi will be deputized by Maj Gen Mbadi who has been Army Chief of Staff.

Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, first son, who has been Special Forces Command boss, has dropped to Presidential Advisor in charge of special operations.

Muhoozi’s hitherto deputy, Don Nabaasa has been promoted to Colonel and appointed Commander Special Forces Command, which is in charge of president’s security.

Deputy CDF Lt Gen Charles Angina has been appointed the Deputy commander Operation Wealth Creation.

Brigadier Peter Elweru has been promoted to Major Geneneral and shifted from Mbarara where he has been serving as 2nd Division commander to take charge of Land Forces.

Elweru is remembered for commanding the operation that saw UPDF Commandos raid Rwenzururu palace and capture King Wesley Mumbere.

Brigadier Charles Bakahumura who has been Chief of Military Intelligence has been dropped to become Chief of Logistics and Engineering.

Brig Mugyenyi has been promoted to Maj General and appointed Commander Air Defence.

Abel Kandiho has been promoted to Colonel and appointed CMI chief replacing Bakahumura.

Museveni says the reshuffle takes immediate effect.

More details and analysis in Red Pepper (print) which has been on top of this story