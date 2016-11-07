M7 Kicks Libyans Out Of Ugandan Economy, Says They Are Fake Investors

By John V Sserwaniko

President Museveni is tired and done with the so-called investors and more so those from the Jamahiriya State of Libya. Reliable sources have revealed that Museveni is bitter that all the once vibrant parastatals that were liberalized by bringing Libyans on board are struggling if not dead already. Examples include UTL and National Housing Company.

We have been informed by State House sources that Museveni a few days ago gave his trusted Investment Minister Evelyn Anite express orders to sort out all government parastatals that were semi-privatized including Kilembe mines. Knowledgeable sources say, Anite has just three months to report back to Museveni with a comprehensive report advising on how the overhaul, aimed at increasing job creation while making these parastatals attractive to more serious investors, should be carried out.

“The big man is clearly sick and tired of Libyans because they are too fractured and are full of confusion. For the case of National Housing, you have two factions one from Malta and another from Tripoli both claiming to be the rightful representative of the Libyan interests. Then you have the guys at the Embassy in Kampala who say its neither Tripoli nor Malta. The embassy position is that the two groups are fake and should be ignored,” a source explained sharing the President’s frustration in Libyans he originally thought were credible investors.

To make matters worse, the Libyans who officially own 49% shares in National Housing, have never injected in any capital for all these years yet they have been bringing their people insisting NH employs them in top management positions. We are reliably informed that because of the rival Libyan factions, the national housing board meetings have lately been hard to conduct. The Libyans, whose attendance must be secured to have Coram in such meetings, rarely show up for meetings and when they do, they just quarrel calling each other fake.

“This has paralyzed work at National Housing as much of the Board business has been paralyzed,” explained a source familiar with Museveni’s frustrations. All these shortcomings of the minority shareholder have only complicated an already hard economic situation at National Housing. The agency already is stuck with three major housing projects whereby hundreds of houses were constructed and completed but they aren’t being bought.

They have an estate in Mbarara, Naalya and Namungoona where houses are on offer but none of them is being bought because of the general collapse in the property market. “Over Shs100bn was invested in building these houses since 2013 but as we talk now, the houses are gathering dust. Nobody is buying. The funders who lent National Housing the money are stranded and don’t know how to recover their money. They include Post Bank, Afrique Shelter, UDB, Stanbic Bank and others,” said a source further elaborating why Museveni is surprised all projects in which the ill-fated Libyans were involved are failing.

AG FRUSTRATES KASAIJJA

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija whose Ministry holds the 51% shareholding on behalf of government, is stuck and doesn’t know how to proceed. “He must help Anite carry out the President’s directive by kicking out the Libyans but he must be legally careful not to land into more problems. He recently wrote to Attorney General seeking guidance but the guys at AG Chambers have been silent up to now,” explained a source.

In his recent letter to AG William Byaruhanga, Kasaija reveals that LAICO is the company that holds 49% shares on behalf of Libyans. He also discloses that LAICO’s 49% was got through debt-swapping after the Libyan government under Gadhafi demanded that Uganda pays up for the military assistance Libyans extended to us many years ago. What is even more confusing is that despite being with 49% shares, Libyans have more members (4) on the National Housing board of 6 members.

Kasaija says even himself as Finance Minister does know who of the contending Libyan factions to deal with. He adds: “The NHCCL Board is doubtful…as to who the genuine shareholder is and who the genuine nominee on the Board is. This state of affairs if allowed to continue will stifle the business of NHCCL. In March 2016, LAICO had two factions each claiming it was the genuine LAICO manifesting clearly that there was disagreement within LAICO structure. One faction claiming to be operating in Tripoli attempted to replace 2 of its three Board members on the LAICO Board.

This wasn’t successful because another faction…stated that the true and genuine LAICO which they represented actually has its headquarters in MALTA.” He says there are three filthy Libyans involved in this fight namely Bashir Elmadani, who represents the Tripoli faction and Muataz Aloshebi and Tariq Jarana who purport to represent the Malta faction.

“Following this controversy regarding the shareholding by LAICO, it is now not known who the true shareholder is and consequently who the true representative on the NHCCL board is by LAICO,” Kasaija informs the Attorney General in his two page letter.

He says the NHCCL Board chairperson Amb Agnes Kalibbala has been writing to him seeking guidance to “address the impasse created by the Libyans because the company is at a standstill and cannot call Board meetings to legally run the business of the Company.”

Kasaija then makes proposals on what he thinks should be done to get out of the current situation. He proposes that the GoU allows the other three NHCCL Board members to carry on with Board meetings which can be ratified later when LAICO, the minority shareholder, has reconciled its factions.

He seeks the AG’s legal guidance so that he (Kasaija) can create an adhoc Committee of the Board with full mandate to run board business. Kasaija says there is precedence because a similar committee was named and run the show at NHCCL in 2012 when UN Sanctions were imposed and crippled all business in which Libyans had an interest.

“The purpose of this letter is therefore to request for a legal opinion on how this controversy existing within the LAICO structure, which holds the 49% shares, should be handled without affecting the Uganda Government interest in the NHCCL and mindful of the fact that NHCCL should continue operating as a business within its national mandate meant to benefit the citizens of Uganda,” Kasaija concludes in his August 4th 2016 letter.

In another letter, Kasaija asks to be allowed to transform the three NHCC board members into full Board so that they approve urgent investment proposals from the management which need Board authorization as a matter of urgency. He argues that being the majority shareholder (51%); the GoU has power to create such a governing Board.

He says this is important to prevent NCHHL business from stalling. He says the feuding LAICO factions have globally been circulating negative dossiers which can potentially shake investor confidence in Uganda as a good investment destination. He says such dossiers have “negatively affected the reputation and business of National Housing.”

He has since directed Kalibbala to constitute her other three board members into the Board Committee “to continue taking decisions that will effectively run the business of NHCCL, which will be rarified after the true and genuine LAICO is established with duly appointed LAICO board members and after the two disputing LAICO factions have reconciled.” He says this is the best option as the identity of the true shareholder between the two LAICO factions is being established.

Kasaija also reports to the AG that the NHCCL General Meeting can’t be convened because of the two feuding Libyan factions. He concludes in another letter to NHCCL top management that: “Finally I request that the Chairperson and the CEO should keep updating me regularly as majority shareholder of the progress of the business of the company.”

The NHCCL leadership had days earlier written to Kasaija calling for his urgent intervention to remedy the situation after the two Libyan faction members came to a Board meeting and abused each other for a whole day. The NHCCL management/board letter informs Kasaija that a shareholder agreement signed on 30th September 2005 brought it in LAICO after getting the powers of attorney from Libyan Arab Foreign Investment Company (LAFICO).

The shareholder agreement stipulates that to have a board meeting, you need a Coram of at least 4 board members present which is not possible anymore since the Libyans are still divided between Malta and Tripoli factions. In a three page letter, NHCCL Board chairperson Agnes Kalibbala shares her confusion with Matia Kasaija clearly telling him she can’t tell who the genuine LAICO/minority shareholder representative is on the NHCCL Board.

She says both Malta and Tripoli factions have been writing to her contradictory letters denouncing each other and that she is now confused on who to deal with. That in July last year, LAICO Malta (through their agent Apex Consultancy) wrote a letter vowing never to attend NHCCL Board meetings until Kampala denounced the Tripoli factions.

We have established from the Kasaija-Kalibbala letters that there is urgent business which has stalled because management can’t commit without Board approval. These pending investment deals include a Chinese company called ZIEC which wants to have a joint venture with NHCCL to build 500 apartments on NHCCL’s 80 acres in Lubowa and another with Shelter Afrique in Seeta-Bukerere where 3,600 low income houses are supposed to be constructed on NHCCL’s 320 acres.

NHCCL proposes that Kasaija intervenes as majority shareholder to have these projects approved pending ratification when LAICO (the minority shareholder) puts his house in order. In her letter, the NHCCL Chairperson Agnes Kalibbala proposes that government considers kicking out floppy Libyans and have them replaced by either NSSF or Shelter Afrique (a Pan-African bank).

Kalibbala begs Kasaija for permission to commence a process to have either of these two brought on board to buy the 49% shareholding which is currently held by confused Libyans. She says these two have for long been asking to come on board as new investors to inject money in the struggling NHCCL.