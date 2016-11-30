M7 Jet Should be Attached To Pay Lango War Claimants – UPC Boss

By Milton Emmy Akwam

Professor Dan Okello, the besieged Lira district UPC party chairman under de-facto President Joseph Mbosa has asked Lawyers behind livestock compensation in Lango region to seek for legal permission so that Museveni’s executive chopper, all Ministries vehicles, RDCs vehicles, Police vehicles and other government assets are attached.

“You may recall that Museveni made it clear that verification and validation of true livestock beneficiaries were not done. He ordered for a fresh exercise. Now, I will rally behind Lawyers handling the case to go ahead and attached his jet to pay us,” Okello said on Monday.

Addressing the crowds at Lira Golf course grounds last week, President Museveni said there was ‘no money’ to pay plaintiffs who sued government after the Karamojong cattle rustlers looted their animals in the 80s and another attack by LRA rebels that caused the same atrocities.

However, Okello insists that attaching his jet would be the only option that government would get money to compensate the over 65,000 claimants who won a Sh2.9 Trillion Court case in 2014 at Lira High Court.